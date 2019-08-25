Erik Finman was 12 years old when he bought $1,000 worth of Bitcoin in the summer of 2011. The world’s first digital currency was just two years old and trading for $10, a time when most folks …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The teenager who made millions on Bitcoin is staking it all on this obscure token - August 25, 2019
- Bitcoin Poised To Break Out Big - August 25, 2019
- Kraken OTC Head: Bitcoin Is Not Safe Haven Yet - August 25, 2019