Bitcoin reached its all-time high, and spot Bitcoin ETFs hit a new record by attracting more than $1 billion in net inflows. Spot Bitcoin ETFs are investment vehicles that invest in Bitcoin, offering …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- As bitcoin ETFs fuel crypto’s rally, here’s what financial advisers are telling clients - March 18, 2024
- The top 5 spot Bitcoin ETFs - March 18, 2024
- Bitcoin Ordinal NodeMonkes Soars Over 50% in Floor Price, Surpassing BAYC - March 18, 2024