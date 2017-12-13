The top Google searches of 2017: Monkey selfies, eclipse, bitcoin, Matt Lauer and more

SAN FRANCISCO — Matt Lauer. Bitcoin. DACA. Monkey selfies. Jeremy Lin’s hair. Do-it-yourself eclipse glasses. Tom Petty’s death. National anthem protests in the NFL. And “Cash Me Outside.” These were some of the people, topics and memes that …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Talk: A Bitcoin Cash world with Dr Craig Wright - December 14, 2017
- How To Play Bitcoin Without Buying Cryptocurrency - December 13, 2017
- The Bitcoin crash is coming - December 13, 2017