The U.S. government regularly holds auctions for its stockpile of bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and other cryptocurrencies it seizes. Auctions kicked off in a big way with the 2013 takedown of Silk Road …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The U.S. government has a massive, secret stockpile of bitcoin — Here’s what happens to it - December 19, 2021
- Fed Issued Stark Bitcoin ‘Revolution’ Warning Amid Sharp Decline In The Price Of Ethereum And Other Cryptocurrencies - December 19, 2021
- Bitcoin (BTC) Finds Support though Indicators Suggest It May be Temporary - December 19, 2021