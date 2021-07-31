The University of Pennsylvania received a $5 million bitcoin donation and confirmed it still holds some of the donation in Bitcoin. The University of Pennsylvania has received an anonymous bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- If you have a Bitcoin miner, turn it on - July 31, 2021
- The University Of Pennsylvania Received A $5 Million Bitcoin Donation Earlier This Year - July 31, 2021
- Bitcoin Rallies Past Key $40,000 Level to Highest Since Mid-May - July 31, 2021