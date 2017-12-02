The wild week of Bitcoin

The eight-year-old cryptocurrency has pulled in droves of investors in recent months. But this week it hit record-breaking highs, soaring over $10,000 (£7,493) in value. At the start of 2017 a Bitcoin was worth just $1,000. And yet within 24 hours of …
