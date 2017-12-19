Brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss talk to each other as they attend New York State Department of Financial Services virtual currency hearing in Manhattan borough of New York Thomson Reuters The Winklevoss twins, known for suing Mark Zuckerberg, started …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Winklevoss twins cut up the key to their $1.3 billion bitcoin fortune and keep each piece in different bank vaults - December 19, 2017
- Good News! You Are a Bitcoin Millionaire. Bad News! You Forgot Your Password - December 19, 2017
- Cryptocurrency CEO Warns 1,000% Stock Rise Is ‘Not a Reality’ As Bitcoin Mania Takes Hold - December 19, 2017