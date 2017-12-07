Wall Street banks have raised objections to the introduction of bitcoin futures trading, highlighting fears that the financial system can’t cope with the cryptocurrency’s volatile price swings. Bitcoin has rocketed higher Thursday, crossing the $15,000 …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Hackers Steal $70 Million in Bitcoin - December 7, 2017
- 4 Best Tech Stocks to Buy for 2018—Instead of Buying Bitcoin - December 7, 2017
- The world’s biggest banks reportedly want to halt bitcoin futures launch - December 7, 2017