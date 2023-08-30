The $17.4 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust rallied the most since July 2021 after a US court ruling potentially paved the way for the vehicle to convert into an exchange-traded fund.Shares in the world’s largest Bitcoin portfolio jumped 17% on Tuesday,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The World’s Biggest Bitcoin Fund Posts Best Day in Two Years on Court Ruling - August 30, 2023
- A spot bitcoin ETF is much closer to reality, but investors aren’t quite there yet - August 30, 2023
- Win Over SEC Ups Chances for Bitcoin ETF Approval - August 29, 2023