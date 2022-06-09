‘There are fortunes made in crypto’: Why Jim Cramer recommends buying bitcoin or ethereum—with one caveat
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2022-06-09
Cramer initially bought it in order to bid on an NFT, or non-fungible token, at a charity event. “They wouldn’t let me do dollars,” he says. “I had to buy it in ethereum, so I res …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)