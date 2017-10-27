There are now more than 120 hedge funds focused solely on bitcoin, digital currencies

Data shared exclusively with CNBC from financial research firm Autonomous Next shows the number of funds investing in digital assets like bitcoin has grown rapidly to 124. Autonomous Next also estimates that the “crypto-funds” have about $2.3 billion in …
