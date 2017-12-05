The price of Bitcoin has been soaring—up 150% in the past three months alone, and now approaching an all-time high of $12,000—apparently creating at least one new set of Bitcoin billionaires. But could there be more such billionaires out there?
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- There Could Be As Many As 200 Bitcoin Billionaires in the World Right Now - December 5, 2017
- Bitcoin price – live updates: Cryptocurrency value holds steady after hitting new record high - December 5, 2017
- Overbought? Bitcoin Eyes $12k, But Correction Possible - December 5, 2017