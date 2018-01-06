The New York Stock Exchange is looking to list a number of funds linked to bitcoin futures on its NYSE Arca venue. The leveraged ETFs, which go long and short, would multiple the spine-tingling volatility of bitcoin. Some products could also expose …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- There could soon be a new way to bet on bitcoin – and it promises to be an even wilder ride than the crypto currency - January 6, 2018
- The NYSE is looking to list a risky leveraged ETF which doubles the return of bitcoin - January 6, 2018
- NYSE asks regulators for permission to list bitcoin-futures ETFs - January 6, 2018