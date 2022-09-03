My dream is to get the banks to live by the bitcoin standard,” says Max Keidun, the CEO of peer-to-peer bitcoin exchange Hodl Hodl. His new platform, Debifi, announced during the Baltic Honeybadger …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Trades Below $20,000, Pulls Back as U.S. Jobs Market Remains Strong - September 3, 2022
- There’s a New Platform for Bitcoin-Backed Borrowing and It’s Courting Banks to Lend - September 3, 2022
- This Week in Coins: Bitcoin Still Stuck in Rut, Polygon and Litecoin Surge - September 3, 2022