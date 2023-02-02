Bitcoin’s sudden stability is “very suspicious” says John Griffin, finance professor at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business. “The same mechanism we saw in 2017 could be at play now in the still unreal Bitcoin market.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again - February 2, 2023
- Tesla’s bitcoin holdings fell nearly $1.8 billion in value last year, as Elon Musk called crypto a ‘sideshow’ - February 2, 2023
- Cathie Wood, Ark Invest Have Bold Prediction for What Bitcoin’s Price Will Be In 2030 - February 2, 2023