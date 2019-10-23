These Are The Only 2 Major Crypto Assets Outperforming The Bitcoin Price This Year

Although the Bitcoin price is down more than 40% from its 2019 high, it’s still been quite a positive year for the world’s first and most popular cryptocurrency. And despite the fact that the rest of …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 23 Oct - October 22, 2019
- Bitcoin Is Poised For Sudden, Major Move - October 22, 2019
- Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD slides under $230 forming a falling wedge pattern - October 22, 2019