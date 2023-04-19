Following impressive moves yesterday, shares of various cryptocurrency miners are plunging today. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, shares of Riot Platforms ( RIOT -8.96%) , Cipher Mining ( CIFR -11.15%), and CleanSpark ( CLSK -10.74%) are down 9%, 10.7%, and 11.3%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.

