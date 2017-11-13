Think bitcoin’s getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe

HARARE (Reuters) – For most investors around the world, bitcoin is a volatile and highly speculative bet. For Zimbabweans, however, the cryptocurrency seems to offer rare protection from the onset of hyperinflation and financial implosion. Some are turning …
