In a recent interview with Anthony Pompliano, Back said that after analyzing Bitcoin options prices, the price reaching $100,000 is still “quite possible” this year. “The comparison I liked was the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Goes Back to the Future for Mainstream Adoption - August 26, 2021
- Bitcoin Price Prediction – Failure to Revisit $48,500 Brings sub-$46,000 into Play - August 26, 2021
- Third Person To Ever Own Bitcoin Says Hitting $100K Is ‘Quite Possible’ This Year - August 26, 2021