Colonnese writes that BTM is poised to benefit from the rapid adoption of crypto, with the bitcoin market cap growing at a 75% CAGR since 2013 and BTM’s largest cash-Bitcoin ATM network in the U.S.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- This Analyst Sees Huge Upside For Bitcoin Depot, Says Strong Fundamentals & Thriving Bitcoin Market Will Get It There - November 6, 2023
- Bitcoin price reclaims $35K — Will ATOM, UNI, NEAR and AXS rally next? - November 6, 2023
- Cathie Wood Likes Bitcoin as Both Deflationary and Inflationary Hedge - November 6, 2023