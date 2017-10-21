If you thought you missed your chance to buy Bitcoin when the price broke $6,000 for the first time Friday, there’s one argument that might convince you otherwise. Historically, of course, legendary investors such as Warren Buffett have advised against …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- This Chart Shows Why Bitcoin Can Go Higher Than $6,000 - October 21, 2017
- Former Energy Trader Goes All-In on Bitcoin - October 21, 2017
- Captains of Finance Dismiss Bitcoin at Their Peril - October 21, 2017