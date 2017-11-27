As bitcoin races to $10,000 many investors will soon start speculating it’s getting close to a top. There are ways to profit on its way down. The options to short bitcoin are mostly through unregulated exchanges, and very risky given bitcoin’s volatility.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- This Is How You Can Short Bitcoin - November 27, 2017
- Bitcoin Surges Past $9,500 in Fastest Thousand-Point Milestone - November 27, 2017
- Record $10,000 in sight for bitcoin - November 27, 2017