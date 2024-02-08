The bitcoin price has climbed to around $45,000 per bitcoin, pulling the rest of the crypto market, including ethereum, XRP and solana, along with it just a week after Federal Reserve chair Jerome …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘This Is The Trigger’—The Real Shock Reason Behind The Sudden $200 Billion Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP And Solana Price Surge? - February 7, 2024
- UK court to rule on Australian man’s claim he is Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto - February 7, 2024
- Bitcoin miner Hut 8 CEO exits three weeks after short-seller allegations - February 7, 2024