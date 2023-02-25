As new bitcoin-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called Ordinals trigger a surge of user interest and push up the price of the protocol’s stacks cryptocurrency, researchers have predicted the hype …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- This New Crypto Hype Could Be A ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Opportunity As The Price Of Bitcoin And Ethereum Slide - February 25, 2023
- The Three Generations Theory: How Bitcoin Reaches Mass Adoption In 60 Years - February 25, 2023
- This Week in Coins: Bitcoin, Ethereum Dip as Crypto Market Sheds $58B - February 25, 2023