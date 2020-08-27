An investment firm FiCAS that manages Bitcoin Capital Active Exchange Traded Product, or BTCA, hopes it can foster mass adoption with its product that is traded on the Swiss Stock Exchange. It can …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- This Swiss investment firm hopes to foster mass crypto adoption via its exchange-traded product - August 27, 2020
- DCG to Invest $100M in Bitcoin Mining Venture - August 27, 2020
- Bitcoin price hits $11.6K as Fed says it will let inflation pass 2% - August 27, 2020