This Video Game’s Difficulty Rises And Falls With The Price Of Bitcoin

Imperatum, an indie action-RPG game currently in Early Access on Steam, has done something kind of novel with difficulty levels. The top-down sci-fi game has implemented a ‘Crypto Update’ that creates a dynamic difficulty level that’s based on the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Roger Ver launches Bitcoin Cash Games online casino - January 26, 2018
- Starbucks CEO Says Bitcoin Has No Future As Currency, But A Trusted Cryptocurrency Is Coming - January 26, 2018
- Missed Bitcoin? Here Are 10 Steps To Mint Some Coin On The Next One - January 26, 2018