Last week was the first real red week of 2023 thanks to an SEC crackdown on Kraken and staking that shook crypto confidence, but most leading cryptocurrencies managed to recover value this week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Recover Modestly as Polygon, Filecoin, OKB See Blistering Gains - February 18, 2023
- Economic landings, economic signals, bitcoin $25,000: 3 top stories from this week - February 18, 2023
- Is This The Real ‘Mysterious’ Reason Behind The Sudden $100 Billion Bitcoin, Ethereum And Crypto Price Boom? - February 18, 2023