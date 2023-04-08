On Monday, DOGE ballooned 20% in less than an hour after Musk changed the iconic blue bird logo on the social media site to a picture of Doge, the adorable Shiba Inu behind the iconic meme that inspired the coin, but the rally ran out of steam by Thursday, when the coin posted an intraday loss of over 8%.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Unmoved, Musk Makes Dogecoin Noise - April 8, 2023
- What’s a Better Buy: Bitcoin or Ethereum? - April 8, 2023
- Bitcoin Trader Review 2023: Make A Wise Decision - April 8, 2023