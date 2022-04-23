This Week in Coins: Bitcoin Back Below $40K, Markets Mostly Flat

Among the few leading coins to post gains were Apecoin, Monero, and Terra’s Luna. Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic both fell about 8%.
