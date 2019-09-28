This Week in Crypto: Bitcoin Crashes 20%, Dragging Down Other Coins With It

Bitcoin tumbles below $8,000 for the first time in 3 months, sending ethereum down with it. Argentina’s currency plunge against the dollar fuels crypto adoption. SoFi adds bitcoin, litecoin, and …
