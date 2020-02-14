Bitcoin prices continue to surge in 2020. Iowa caucus chaos stirs up talk about blockchain’s potential role in future elections. We break it all down in this week’s Crypto Craze.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- This Week in Crypto: Bitcoin’s Hot Streak & Blockchain’s Potential in Voting - February 13, 2020
- US DOJ Calls Bitcoin Mixing ‘a Crime’ in Arrest of Software Developer - February 13, 2020
- Ohio man charged for laundering $300 million through Bitcoin ‘mixer’ - February 13, 2020