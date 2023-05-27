The popularity of Ordinals, or Bitcoin NFTs, led to the blockchain compiling the second-highest NFT sales volume over the past week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- This Week in the Metaverse: Bitcoin ups its NFT game, surpassing Solana in weekly volume - May 27, 2023
- Bitcoin and Ethereum are two of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world. Here’s what you need to know abo ut them. - May 27, 2023
- From Bitcoin Hater to NFT Innovator: Peter Schiff Shocks Crypto Community - May 27, 2023