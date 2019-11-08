In fact, every potential product to be invested in has to be approved by religious board members of Islamic banks. Bitcoin is no exception. Indeed, the financial climate around investing in Bitcoin is …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BTC Bullion: Three Interpretations of Bitcoin as “Digital Gold” - November 7, 2019
- Time For Islamic Law to Face The Bitcoin Question - November 7, 2019
- The SEC Has Rejected Every Bitcoin ETF. This Firm Thinks It Has a Solution - November 7, 2019