Nov.30 — Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, discusses bitcoin and the concept of a digital currency overall. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Jonathan Ferro on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas.” Please disable your ad blocker (or …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Hits $11K, Then Plunges - November 30, 2017
- Timmer Says ‘Buyer Beware’ With Bitcoin – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - November 30, 2017
- Bitcoin loses over a fifth of its value in less than 24 hours - November 30, 2017