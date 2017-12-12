Today in PYMNTS’ data, consumers are spending billions on holiday preparations, venture capital (VC) funding is helping luxury eTail expand, subscription-based fitness class models are helping gyms fill classes and fitness enthusiasts try new things …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Today In Data: Consumer Spend, Venture Capital And Bitcoin Reach Record Highs - December 12, 2017
- Here’s what you need to know about the important cryptocurrencies not named bitcoin - December 12, 2017
- ‘According to Plan’: CBOE Bullish on First Day of Bitcoin Futures Trading - December 11, 2017