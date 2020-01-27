Bitcoin’s claim for being digital gold appears to have another piece of evidence in its corner. In a day where global stocks plunged on concerns over the impact of the deadly coronavirus, the largest …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin – American Wrap – 27 January - January 27, 2020
- Today Is More Evidence for Bitcoin’s Claim to Being a Safe Haven - January 27, 2020
- A Stronger Foundation for Bitcoin ETF Applications - January 27, 2020