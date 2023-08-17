The biggest losers of the day are Sei, Conflux, Bitcoin Cash, GMX, and Bitcoin SV. They are trading at $0.11 (down 9.99%), $0.11 (down 8.16%), $209.06 (down 8.14%), $39.80 (down 7.95%), and $31.27 (down 7.91%), respectively.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Today’s cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, BNB rates - August 17, 2023
- Bitcoin outlook as FOMC minutes signal interest rates pause in 2023 - August 17, 2023
- Bitcoin Hits All-Time High in Argentina Following Javier Milei’s Shocking Win - August 16, 2023