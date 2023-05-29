Bitcoin has gone up by 2.77% in the past 24 hours to currently trade at $27,935.20. Compared to last week, it is up by 4.64%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 2.67% from yesterday to trade at $1,899.41. It is up 5.36% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $540.57 billion and $228.01 billion, respectively.

