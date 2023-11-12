The current global crypto market cap is $1.41 trillion, a 0.28% increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.16 billion, which marks a 20.2% increase.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Today’s cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB - November 12, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Key Indicator Says BTC May Hit $110K, But This Presale Coin Tied To Spot Bitcoin ETF Approvals May 10X - November 12, 2023
- Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: April lows could prove significant for BTC and ETH – FXStreet - November 11, 2023