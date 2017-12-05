Tokyo Financial Exchange Takes First Step Toward Bitcoin Futures

One of Japan’s leading financial exchanges is starting preparations to launch bitcoin derivatives, echoing U.S. rivals that plan to list contracts tracking the cryptocurrency as soon as this month. Tokyo Financial Exchange Inc., which counts JPMorgan …
