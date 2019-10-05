After an incredibly disappointing year in 2018, Bitcoin woke from hibernation in early April 2019 and rallied with vengeance toward a yearly all-time high at $13,800. Alas, all good things must …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Tone Vays: Ethereum Is Useless — Bitcoin Price Could Hit $100K in 2023 - October 5, 2019
- Apple CEO Tim Cook Made A Serious Bitcoin Rival Warning - October 5, 2019
- Bitcoin review: Blockchain to fight Deepfakes, Apple CEO talks competing currencies - October 5, 2019