Earlier this week, BTC and ETH experienced a V-shaped trend reversal. Bitcoin and Ethereum prices wiped out their gains, losing between 2.5% to 3% since June 2. Other cryptocurrencies such as Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) or BNB (BNB) have faced even larger losses in the last seven days, with price declines that span from 10% to 15%.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Top 3 cryptocurrencies that outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum this week: Terra LUNC, XRP and Lido DAO - June 9, 2023
- Bitcoin is a cult, offers no refuge, and doesn’t help even ‘the bad guys’, ‘Black Swan’ author Nassim Taleb says - June 9, 2023
- Bitcoin (BTC) supply flows East as the West faces intensified regulatory stress - June 9, 2023