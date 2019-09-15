Major altcoins breaking away from Bitcoin hint the beginning of the long-awaited altcoin season. Ethereum steps above $190 resistance; all eyes set on $200 psychological level. Ripple breaks the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s heading to a new all-time high along with the S&P 500, says Fundstrat’s Tom Lee - September 15, 2019
- Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Altcoin’s recovery outpacing Bitcoin – Confluence Detector - September 15, 2019
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple’s XRP, And Litecoin Could Be Heading Into Their Biggest Week Ever - September 15, 2019