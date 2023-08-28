Bitcoin price could be ready for its next move after almost two weeks of consolidation. The anticipation comes as the US market prepares for three key macroeconomics this week- The consumer confidence …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin trading volume is at its lowest in more than four years - August 28, 2023
- Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC still range-bound ahead of US consumer confidence report - August 28, 2023
- FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Wants a ‘Temporary Release’ From Jail; Is Bitcoin Becoming an Election Issue? - August 28, 2023