Bitcoin price hovers around $23,000 as bulls hash it out with the bears. Ethereum price continues to get rejected at the $1,678 monthly resistance level. Ripple price shows no signs of weakness yet, but bulls reveal exhaustion.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
