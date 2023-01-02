Bitcoin price settled December with a 4% monthly loss in market value. Ethereum price could decline by 50% if bulls lose the support of the $1,100 zone. XRP price fell by 10% on January 2, but the …
- Bitcoin core developer loses $3.6M after claimed hack - January 2, 2023
- Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Forecasting the first moves of 2023 - January 2, 2023
