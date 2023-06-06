Bitcoin (BTC) price appears to be leading the rest of the pack south in what can easily be identified as a calculated plan to gather strength for an uptrend. With it, Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are giving traders and investors a chance to accumulate before the next rally.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Market makers grab liquidity for the next leg up - June 5, 2023
- Live news: Bitcoin drops 5% after US watchdog accuses Binance of multiple violations - June 5, 2023
- First Mover Asia: Why Did Bitcoin Fall to $25.4K? SEC Lawsuit Against Binance Rocks Crypto Markets - June 5, 2023