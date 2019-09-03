Cryptocurrencies have emerged as winners in the Labor Day weekend. As liquidity returns to normal, bulls may seek to extend their gains. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- VanEck, SolidX to Offer Limited Bitcoin ETF for Institutions Via Exemption - September 3, 2019
- Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bulls are back and eyeing these higher levels – Confluence Detector - September 3, 2019
- Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD dealt a blow at $10,500 barrier - September 3, 2019