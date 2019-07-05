Crypto markets are down on the day, with almost all coins in the top 20 down from 1% to 5% and bitcoin trading below $11,000. Most top coins are seeing losses on the day, with bitcoin just below …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: Consolidation Tests Strong Macro Resistance - July 5, 2019
- Bitcoin rival Dogecoin surges as it earns Binance listing - July 5, 2019
- Top Crypto Markets Report Losses, Bitcoin Hovers Around $11,000 - July 5, 2019