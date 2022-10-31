According to Cash App Bitcoin Product Lead Michael Rihani’s Tweet, the users of the Cash App can now not only send Bitcoin but also receive Bitcoin using the Lightning Network.
Read Full Story
- Top Crypto News Today: Bitcoin HODLed By Tesla Remains The Same In The Third Quarter - October 31, 2022
- Top Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Transfers Available On Jack Dorsey’s Cash App Using The Lighting Network - October 31, 2022
- Two reasons why Bitcoin price will provide sidelined buyers an accumulation opportunity at $19,700 - October 30, 2022
Discussion about this post